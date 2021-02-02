Strengthen guidance and counselling to instill discipline in schools

The solution to ending this cycle of student unrest, violence and destruction of school property is not one that requires a committee of experts to give proposals that would be locked in a drawer, never to be implemented.

Guidance and counselling departments in our schools are skeletons, lifeless with just office tags on the door. Unlike other departments like curriculum, languages, humanities, sciences or games, guidance is underrated, mishandled and misunderstood.

While schools invest in games and sports to gain fame and win prizes ,the guidance and counselling department remains only to be seen in school magazines and mentioned in staff meetings.

Furthermore, the thirst for good grades has wiped out its crucial role as school timetables have been portioned with classwork from dawn to dusk, including life skills lessons that teachers utilise in completing the syllabus instead.

Emotional wellbeing

Besides, parents dump their children at school. Their role is to pay school fees as teachers do the parenting, educating, disciplining and counselling of students. They then march in the streets, blaming the teachers for what the students have become.

The government, too, has ignored the emotional wellbeing of students. Its failure to employ professional counsellors in schools and having a curriculum model that ignores this element has added to the problems that this department faces.

True, teachers are also counsellors, but how realistic is this? That you can teach, discipline and counsel those whom you discipline? Teachers do their best in guiding the students, but students are scared of the tutors if they open up to them.

At times, the fear of being punished, acronymed as a criminal and looked down upon are what makes students hesitant of embracing guidance and counselling.

Give the guidance and counselling departments full-time counsellors whose goal is to help students to cope with their emotions. Students need a friendly face that will listen to them and they’ll be guided.

