Street beggars huge security threat that seems harmless

beggar

Nairobi residents walk past a beggar on Nairobi's Wabera Street.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Oscar Amadi

Security and risk consultant

Walk along most of Nairobi streets and footbridges, and it’s common to see beggars who, coincidentally, all have physical disability and, for the women, carry a baby or tag along a small child. In their unguarded moments, you will catch them whispering into hidden mobile phones.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.