Streamline the recall law

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza is on trial in the Senate, facing impeachment charges for the second time in a year. Should she survive this, she will become the only other governor after Nyaga Wambora, then of Embu, to triumph over two impeachments.

I will not prosecute the case. I’m here to argue in defence of the electorate’s right to recall elected leaders and suggest that the process be simplified for other positions, especially MPs. Notably, it’s almost impossible to impeach an MP.

An MP can only be recalled at least two years after their election and not less than a year before the next polls. One can only file a petition once in their term and will need a High Court order.

That is besides securing the support of at least 30 per cent of the registered voters in the respective constituency and at least 15 per cent in every ward in it. The IEBC then holds a recall election, which requires at least 50 per cent of the votes cast to go through.

The root of this moribund process is Article 104 of the Constitution—which, ironically, gives parliamentarians the duty to create laws on how they can be removed from office. That was never going to be a great plan; of course, they made it impossible for the ordinary mwananchi to succeed.

Take the fact that impeachment has a Sh500,000 fee before factoring in legal and logistical costs. Understandably, no attempt at impeaching an MP has been made so far—of course not with the foxes guarding the henhouse! That means we’re held hostage by politicians until the next election cycle.

As then-Chief Justice David Maraga rightly argued, an election is a process, not an event. I argue the same way for democracy: It doesn’t start and end at the ballot box and there should be rigorous checks and balances in between national elections. The constitutional or legal changes required to facilitate that need to be centred on the people’s right to vote out, just as they do to vote it.