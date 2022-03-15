Streamline running of boda bodas

It is now finally acknowledged — though, unfortunately, after an altercation involving riders and a woman motorist on Professor Wangari Maathai Road — that the boda boda sub-sector has grown to become its own economy that can no longer thrive unregulated and under the hands of unruly operators.

The phenomenal growth in the past decade has seen the sub-sector emerge as one of the biggest youth employers. It employs a million people directly, earning them Sh1 billion daily. Official data shows annual registration of motorcycles have doubled over the past five years to 252,601 from 123,539 new listings in 2016.

A study by listed firm Car & General (C&G), which sells motorcycles and their spare parts, shows that the sub-sector also indirectly supports six million livelihoods—about 10 per cent of the country’s population. The study shows that a rider makes Sh1,000 per day an average from around 15 rides. That translates to a daily income of Sh1 billion or Sh365 billion annually for the operators—or 3.4 per cent of GDP.

Fuel taxes

The National Treasury also rakes in Sh60 billion yearly in fuel taxes from boda bodas, which consume Sh300 worth of petrol each per day.

Lack of an attendant policy framework has seen boda boda operate without registration, unregulated, not monitored and, importantly, not designated as public service vehicles (PSVs). The riders, therefore, are a threat to national security. This is complicated by the fact that the sub-sector is dominated by a fairly youthful population without requisite professional motorcycle training, is less educated and of lower socioeconomic cadre and, hence, vulnerable.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has already given a direction with his recent order on a crackdown. The riders were given 60 days to obtain smart licences and join registered saccos, which will, in turn, be required to maintain a digital register of their members for easier identification.

We can take a leaf from Rwanda, where the sector is governed through more than 18 cooperatives that work with the traffic police to enforce discipline and law. The riders religiously obey traffic signs, even without a traffic officer nearby.



