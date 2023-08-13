Strategic levers can end Africa debt, grow jobs

Complaints against the Finance Act, 2023 continue. Touted as the magic bullet, the drafters of the law expected it to get Kenya out of its increasingly heavy debt burden and return it to a path of prosperity and job creation.

At the recent Africa CEO forum in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire, where I attended various sessions on diverse topics linked to business and investment in Africa, the need to improve the continent’s investment climate was clear. That would accelerate domestic and foreign investment, accompanied by rising tax revenues and increased job creation.

However, let Africa first develop a strategy to tighten its fiscal responsibility and debt management. That involves fiscal policies for responsible spending, budget discipline and efficient use of resources. Treasury mandarins should prioritise debt management by renegotiating terms, extending repayment periods or seeking debt relief.

Secondly, as this, hopefully, eases our debt burden, and accelerates economic diversification initiatives. Kenya, for example, is eyeing job creation through a low-cost housing programme. This laudable initiative needs to focus on the creation of industries that supply building materials throughout Africa.

Also expedite the promotion of sectors with high growth potential—like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism, ICT and services. With strategies to attract domestic and foreign investment in the sectors is low-hanging fruit, a favourable tax regime and incentives would hasten sustainable job creation.

Thirdly, prioritise an investor-friendly environment. The key levers in this regard would involve actions to improve governance and transparency and reduce the cost of doing business. To win the confidence of local and foreign investors, address, especially, areas related to public finance management, procurement and revenue collection.

Intra-African trade

Fourth, tap into the huge African market of 1.4 billion people. I was surprised to learn that Nigeria imports 90 per cent of its milk powder requirements from Europe. Africa imports most of its food and exports low volumes of value-added products. Creating a market for most products can seal the gap. Enhancing intra-African trade and regional integration will unlock wealth and job creation.

Picking up the issue through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is laudable but let the 54 countries diversify export markets and reduce trade barriers. Affordable and efficient infrastructure will support market expansion through the movement of goods and people on land, sea and air.

Lastly, there is a need for a strategic plan to invest in local human resources and infrastructure. Cross-border trade is key to capital development. Focus on our education systems would capture the requisite skills for the future of work. Most importantly, it would underpin education with timeless ethical values. With Africa’s youth population the largest, prioritise skills development for the world.

Notably, these strategies will depend on the unique circumstances of an individual country.