Stop trade in human beings; it is most evil

Human trafficking, which the UN defines as the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harbouring or receipt of persons by improper means such as force, abduction, fraud, or coercion for an improper purpose.

This includes sexual exploitation, started way back in ancient times, and forced labour, which the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR), adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in the mid 1940s, cites as a human rights abuse.

Member countries were by then required to prevent forced labour. Post-colonial African countries introduced bill of rights in their constitutions to protect their citizens against the modern-day slavery of human trafficking. Despite that, the continent is still a safe haven for human traffickers.

Ironically, the patron saint of human trafficking victims is an African: Josephine Bakhita. The Sudanese-Italian Canossian religious sister lived in Italy for 45 years after having been a slave in Sudan. Born in 1869, she died on February 8, 1947. She was declared a saint by the Catholic Church in 2000.

According to the “2018 Global Report on Trafficking in Persons” by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), 70 per cent of human trafficking victims are women and girls, usually for sexual and economic exploitation.

These include prostitution; pornographic film acting; commercial and domestic forced labour; arranged marriages, where they are sold as brides; recruitment for other sexual services; surrogate motherhood; and domestic functions in conflict situations.

Debt bondage

Traffickers target vulnerable people, who are easier to exploit. Women and girls experience a higher vulnerability to trafficking as they are mostly seen by traffickers as objects of sexual gratification, which has high demand in the business. Poverty is termed as one of the catalysts for the exploitation.

Some women go abroad based on false promises of good jobs, educational opportunities and offers of marriage with the ambition to make a better life for their children and families. Some lack the education to find a good job while others are professionals who cannot find work in their profession.

Traffickers use many kinds of tricks to discourage their victims from escaping. A common one is to confiscate the victim’s travel documents, particularly the passport, once they are in the destination country, while telling them that if they escape the police will imprison them for being an illegal immigrant.

Another, “debt bondage”, is to have the victim sign a contract saying they will pay the trafficker for transportation, making them to feel indebted even if they work in deplorable conditions.

Women and girls who have trafficked suffer devastating psychological effects during and after their experience. Many may end up experiencing post-traumatic stress, difficulty in relationships, depression, memory loss, anxiety, fear, guilty, shame and other severe forms of mental trauma. Some become isolated from friends and family.

Let us all create awareness and fight against human trafficking. Human beings are not for sale!

Mr Kanyi is director, Sema Nami Organization. info@semanami.org.