Stop the pesticide threat

It’s every farmer’s dream to get a bumper harvest after planting crops, which is no walk in the park. Farmers seek affordable pesticides to control various pests but that comes at a steep price.

At the moment, Kenya uses 40 per cent of pesticides that are banned in Europe. So why can’t the government stop the illegal entry of such goods?

The European Commission last year proposed the ban of three neonicotinoids for all field crops owing to the growing evidence that pesticides can harm domesticated honey bees and wild pollinators.

Besides, they pose health and environmental concerns and leave residue on the crops till maturity.

The exposure effects of pesticides use can range from skin irritation to birth defects, tumours, genetic changes, blood and nerve disorders, endocrine disruption, coma or, the worst of it all, death.

Organs at the highest risk are the male and female reproductive system although the skeleton, thyroid, liver, kidney and the immune system are also affected.

The banned pesticides not only cause disorientation, reduced fertility and weakening of the immune system but also affect birds and aquatic life.

Despite Kenya experiencing a hunger crisis, hence in dire need of food with about 4.35 million people being food-insecure, the use of dangerous pesticides should be stopped immediately to save lives.

Pesticides also contribute to the prevailing climate change crisis, whereby weather patterns are unpredictable, making it difficult to plan for farming.

Pesticides impact climate change throughout their manufacture, transport and application.

A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that about 30 per cent of global emissions leading to climate change are attributable to agricultural activities, including pesticide use.

We don’t have to wait until the situation gets out of hand. Let’s join hands and plant more trees and shun the use of harmful chemicals on crops and, eventually, food security will be a thing of the past.