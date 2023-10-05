Stop the haste on transition to clean energy

Kenya has had a consistent increase in fuel prices over the past months. Just when we thought we had seen it all, September delivered a harsh blow with petrol pump prices rising by Sh16.96, diesel by Sh21.32 and kerosene Sh33.13.

This has instilled fear and discomfort among citizens, who can anticipate a subsequent increase in the prices of manufactured goods.

The cost of commuting to work is also expected to increase, further burdening the already struggling masses.

The developments come just a few weeks after the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi. During the summit, discussions about the imperative to phase out fossil fuels and embrace green energy were fervent.

Alternatives to fossil fuels, from electric vehicles to non-fossil fuel cooking solutions, were discussed. Besides, demos by climate activists put significant pressure on the oil industry.

Valid concerns

While we express valid concerns about the escalating fuel costs, however, it is essential to ponder why we are not taking more decisive actions, such as transitioning to electric vehicles and green hydrogen engines. The answer lies in the realisation that this transition cannot be merely a transition; it must be a just transition.

According to the “Kenya Power E-Mobility Conference Report”, the country has only five per cent electric vehicles; the rest are fossil fuel engine-driven. If we were to shut down all fossil fuel sources, what would happen to the existing fleet of vehicles? I recall seeing the Green Peace demonstration in the media and wishing they had arrived in the country via green hydrogen-powered aeroplanes!

That atmospheric pollution contributes to global warming is undeniable. While we must eventually distance ourselves from fossil fuels, the process requires time and careful planning.

While we welcome the shift to cleaner energy sources, we must acknowledge that it is a long-term endeavour, especially in a developing nation like Kenya.

Prudent starting point

Focusing on sustainable upstream operations and investing in carbon capture technology is a prudent starting point. We need to create an environment where oil companies can operate comfortably while working to reduce emissions from both their upstream operations and the use of their products.

This approach will enable the sustainable and responsible production of reserves in Lokichar, ultimately benefiting the Kenyan economy.

It is worth noting that, during the climate summit, I walked through exhibition booths where somebody asked me which industry I worked in. My response was, “Gas, because the oil should be silent”.

This highlights the kind of apprehension that oil companies experience when participating in climate and clean energy discussions.

The criticisms are loud, but we should dispel the misconception that those involved in fossil fuels are unaware of climate concerns.



