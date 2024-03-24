Stop the conflicts between CECMs, county secretaries

Kenya’s devolution journey has faced significant challenges, particularly within the county administrations.

The emergence of a concerning trend, where county secretaries encroach upon the responsibilities of county executive committee members (CECMs) poses a threat to the principles of accountability and efficiency enshrined in our governance structures.

The County Governments Act (CGA), 2012 defines the roles and responsibilities of officials within county administrations.

But the increasing over-reach of county secretaries undermines the autonomy of CECMs and blurs lines of accountability. This not only disrupts the effective functioning of county departments but also raises questions about the integrity of our governance framework.

The functions are clearly stated. One, CECMs will be responsible for the management and coordination of the county administration and its departments.

Two, they will develop and implement county policy as is provided for under Section 37 of the law.

Three, they are accountable, individually and collectively, to the governor for the exercise of their powers and the performance of their duties and responsibilities.

Four, they are responsible for the strategic policy formulation and direction of the department to which they are assigned.

Five, being the link between the department and the governorship or county government, as the case may be. Six, steering the strategic human resource management matters in the department.

CECMs are entrusted with the crucial tasks of management, coordination and policy development within their respective departments while Section 44 of the CGA establishes the Office of the County Secretary.

The county secretary is the head of the County Public Service (Article 235 of the Constitution). ‘Public service’ means the collectively of all individuals, other than State Officers, performing a function within a state organ.

The county secretary is responsible for, one, arranging and keeping of the minutes of the CECM subject to the direction of the CECM.

Two, conveying the decision of County Executive Committee to the appropriate persons and authorities.

Three, he/she may perform any other function as directed by the County Executive Committee.

Lastly, the County Public Service Board may delegate any function to the county secretary.

Urgent constitutional amendments are necessary. First, amendments to the law would reinforce the independence of the CECMs and safeguard their authority within their respective departments. Strengthening the role of the County Public Service Board is also imperative to ensure transparency and accountability in human resource management.

The establishment of a centralised county payroll system can mitigate the potential for abuse of authority and promote equitable resource allocation across departments. By streamlining financial processes and enhancing transparency, such a system would contribute to the efficient service delivery.

It’s crucial to emphasise that county secretaries, although not state officers, must operate within their designated mandate and respect the authority of CECMs and the County Public Service Board. Upholding the principles of good governance and accountability is paramount to fostering a culture of transparency and adherence to established protocols within county administrations.

Urgent constitutional amendments are necessary to uphold accountability, reinforce efficiency and safeguard the integrity of our governance structures. By prioritising these reforms, we can ensure effective service delivery for the benefit of all citizens and strengthen Kenya’s devolution journey.



