Stop the alcohol march

The latest Nacada report shows 48.6 per cent of Kenyans (nearly 30,000) aged 15-65 consume alcohol. This is the most productive age group and steps must be taken to ensure that such a high number is not consumed by alcohol and drug abuse.

The report shows that 19.4 per cent consume at least one type of alcohol; 12.7 per cent legal alcohol; 7.0 per cent traditional liquor; 5.4 per cent chang’aa and 4.1 per cent potable spirits.

The authorities should facilitate adequate counselling and other support measures for people who may need help to come out of the challenges.

They should ensure that alcohol is not be available all the time. Also, apply reverse psychology, with alternatives to alcohol placed at convenient places and locations such that there is a shift to, for instance, more consumption of other drinks and beverages.

The report also shows increased cases of police officers consuming high amounts of alcohol, which has been blamed on the nature of their job, tough economic times against low salaries for the majority, leading to stress. Generally, the situation symbolised despair and depression. Care must be taken to ensure that officers access modern counselling and psychosocial support as they are critical to security.

Increased alcohol consumption can be linked to economic situations and conditions that affect the victims. Stakeholders should come up with holistic financial programmes and projects geared towards addressing it.

There must be measures to ensure re-integration of those severely affected by the drugs and alcohol abuse. Ensure construction, development and operationalisation of affordable, efficient and appropriate rehabilitation centres for many of the culprits to be referred to.