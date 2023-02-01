Stop teenage pregnancies and abortion

Samburu County has the highest rate of teenage pregnancies, according to a report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) and the Ministry of Health.

It leads at 50 per cent of the population, which is triple the national average rate of 15 per cent. The county thus displaced Narok, which had the ignominious distinction in 2021.

The report is of a survey conducted in late 2020 which sought to estimate fertility levels and the use of contraceptives.

Indeed, it also showed that, of the woman from Samburu interviewed, 41.5 per cent have had a live birth, 5.2 per cent a pregnancy loss and 8.7 per cent were pregnant. Some of the families with pregnant daughters had even conducted abortions.

According to the county’s Health Department, 832 teenage pregnancies were recorded between January and March. Socioeconomic hardships and cultural practices, such as female genital mutilation (FGM) and forced marriages, were blamed for that. The pregnant teenagers were also said to be at risk of birth-related complications, unsafe abortions and even death.

Worrying statistics

These are worrying statistics, amid the revelations in “2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey (2022 KDHS)” that fertility among adolescents is generally low with a current rate of 73 births per 1,000 women expected to shoot to 179 births between ages 20-24.

It also shows that the percentage of women aged 15-19 who have been pregnant increases from three per cent among those aged 15 to 31 per cent among 19-year-olds.

Besides low use of contraceptives, with 33.7 per cent of married women aged 15-49 using contraception, Samburu had the fourth-highest incidence of unmet needs for family planning—women who do not want to become pregnant but are not using contraception. It also had very low live births delivered by a skilled providers.

But against significantly positive figures in vaccination of children under five were very high percentages of the minors with stunted growth.