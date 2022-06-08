Stop substance use, childhood trauma cycle

There is emerging knowledge of a clear correlation between childhood experiences and consequent substance use. While there are multiple causes and contributing factors for substance use, trauma, particularly during childhood, puts the individual at far greater risk of developing a substance use disorder.

Defining trauma is no easy task. Trauma isn’t necessarily a specific experience but more to do with how one perceives and experiences it. Simply put, traumas are events or experiences that are endured or witnessed as threatening, dangerous, violent and/or a feeling of loss of control. Trauma can be acute and time-limited; chronic and repeated; or complex, which is most often inflicted by adults.

Bellis Zisk observes that “trauma can affect the reward centres of our brain, making us more susceptible to substance use or other conditions”.

The traumatic incidents that we experience in our childhood very easily can—and often do—end up following us into maturity, creating a variety of long-term mental health issues that may cause us to self-medicate through substance use.

Categories of trauma

The Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) study, originally conducted by Kaiser Permanente, identifies categories of trauma that can occur during childhood. These include physical abuse and neglect, emotional abuse and neglect, sexual abuse, and household dysfunction, such as a mother being treated violently, house, parental incarceration, parental mental illness and divorce.

ACEs can lead to toxic stress and myriad negative consequences, including lifelong deleterious effects on physical and mental health. Ramifications include addiction, reduced access to education and vulnerability to sexual exploitation and trafficking.

Vicious cycle

Substance use provides the user with the desired ‘freedom’ from their own minds, albeit at a high price. Compared with other common forms of self-destructive behaviour, such as self-harm, eating disorders and sex or gambling addictions, it brings about a greater, more immediate dose of the desired brain chemicals. It’s, therefore, an immediate way for the trauma survivor to find release.

One of the most difficult aspects of dealing with childhood trauma and substance use is the vicious cycle: One is stuck in a place where it’s difficult to be. Sometimes interventions focus on substance use as the primary problem, yet it’s the individual’s self-prescribed remedy to the main issue.

It’s important not to think about substance use as the problem but as a result of a more serious problem. Otherwise, we allow the vicious cycle to continue to play out. To attempt to beat substance use in childhood trauma survivors, it’s paramount that we first reduce the effects of childhood trauma.

Vulnerable children and adolescents must be protected. Professional counsellors play pivotal roles now more than ever and hold the potential to effect positive change for innumerable individuals, families and communities. Let us make an impact.



