Stop stigma on dementia

September is the World Alzheimer’s Month and September 21 World Alzheimer’s Day. This is a global opportunity to raise awareness of, educate on, encourage support about and demystify dementia.

The theme for this year’s event is “Know dementia, know Alzheimer’s” with a special focus on post-diagnostic support. It is aimed at highlighting the importance of support for people living with dementia and their families.

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory and thinking skills and, eventually, the ability to carry out the simplest tasks. It is responsible for 60-80 per cent of dementia—which is not a specific disease but rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions. It interferes with doing everyday activities.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common type of dementia. It is named after Dr Alois Alzheimer, who, in 1906, noticed changes in the brain tissue of a woman who had died of an “unusual disease of the cerebral cortex”. The condition is often regarded as a family disease due to the impact it has on the family.

Research shows there is a general lack of awareness, understanding and knowledge about Alzheimer’s disease and dementia in Africa. In Kenya, dementia is still a mystery, attracting a lot of stigma. The “World Alzheimer’s Report 2021” cites stigma as a major barrier to diagnosis, including by healthcare practitioners, with 33 per cent of clini­cians surveyed believing nothing can be done to relieve it.

Self-stigma and societal stigma hamper the diagnosis pathway with expert reports showing that, in Africa, a belief that dementia is “a curse by God or the ancestors” and “a curse from the devil”, among other supernatural concepts, fuels stigma.

In developed countries such as the UK, Australia and the US, where there are official statistics of people living with dementia, it is a leading cause of death. Every three seconds, a person develops dementia, with over 55 million victims. But together, we can ensure that nobody faces dementia alone.