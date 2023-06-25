Stop stigma for effective rehabilitaion of drug users

Today is the annual International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking (Idada), aimed at achieving a drug-abuse-free world. It is themed “People first: Stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention”.

Among others, the theme is a call to raise awareness of the negative impact of stigma and discrimination on drug users and their families; to combat stigma and discrimination by promoting respectful and non-judgmental language and attitudes.

The World Health Organization (WHO) cites stigma as a major cause of discrimination and exclusion that contributes to human rights abuse. Victims are seen as lesser beings for their real or perceived health status. Rarely is it based on facts but on assumptions, preconceptions and generalisations; as such, its negative impact can be prevented or lessened through education.

Such individuals are blamed for their disease even though medicine reached a consensus a long time ago that dependence is a complex brain disorder with behavioural components. Unfortunately, the public, and even many in healthcare and the justice system, continue to look at it from the lenses of ethical flaws and blemished character.

Health problems

The truth is, society tends to stigmatise behaviours viewed as different from the 'norm' and considered unsuitable. The stigma associated with addiction and mental health problems creates obstacles to care and support for those affected and their families.

Perceived stigma can also be internalised and contribute to drug users viewing themselves as deviants, which can severely dent their self-esteem and self-worth. Dependence on drugs is traditionally viewed as immorality or lack of self-control. This contributes to stigma and presents barriers to the necessary treatment.

Stigma can also have a negative impact on family members of people with substance use disorders by encouraging them to remain silent instead of seeking the necessary support to process their feelings as regards their loved one’s addiction.

But while societal beliefs cannot be transformed instantly, progress can be made on different fronts to address stigma and help create an environment that promotes recovery for persons with substance use dependence.

They should be encouraged to report perceived stigma from healthcare providers, loved ones and the public. Nobody likes to feel judged or devalued. Educational programmes and modelling of non-stigmatising behaviour can help people provide nonjudgmental, empathic support.

Personalisation of substance use problems is another strategy against stigma. People who have experienced substance use problems can speak about prejudice and discrimination through well-known spokespeople to raise awareness that the disorders can affect anyone. It is also important to show that people with substance use problems come from a variety of backgrounds.