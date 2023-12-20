Stop stigma against HIV

The rising stigma among those infected with HIV/Aids in Kenya is a major setback in the fight against the disease.

The reported surge in stigma among women in Marsabit County, for instance, highlights a need to do away with such setbacks as when they are discriminated against and not given food and drugs. The situation is compounded by a spike in HIV among the youth.

The HIV/Aids-related stigma is a major barrier to its prevention and treatment. HIV is a disease like any other.

Stigmatising people living with HIV/Aids only serves to create fear and discrimination, which leads to the spread of the disease. Addressing stigma is key to effectively fighting the disease.

One way to do this is through education and awareness campaigns. We should educate people about the disease and its transmission, as well as dispel the related myths and misconceptions. It is also important to provide support and care to persons living with HIV/Aids as it can reduce stigma.

Besides, the media can play a key role in raising awareness of the disease. It can help to promote positive messages about HIV/Aids and challenge negative stereotypes and attitudes.

We must step up the fight against the disease, make those living with the virus feel loved and give them food and medicine.



