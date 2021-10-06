Stop social media outages

Global outage on major social media platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram — was experienced on Monday. These most popular social apps are owned by Facebook.

The downtime was the worst outage for the technology giant since 2008, when a bug knocked Facebook offline for about a day.

This time, the three apps stopped working shortly before noon ET with attempts to use the websites and apps for all the services responding with server errors. Reports on Downdetector.com showed the outages was worldwide.

Multiple security experts had quickly linked the outage to the Domain Name System (DNS), which translates domain names to internet protocol (IP) addresses and stopped directing users to the correct website. They said it was probably triggered by a “configuration error” resulting from an internal mistake and not a cyberattack.

Information later emerged that configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between their data centres caused issues that interrupted the communication. The servers remained down, forcing users to use alternative methods of messaging like Signal and Telegram.

In June, an outage took down popular sites like Amazon, affecting services such as Zomato, Disney+ Hostar, P&N, Steam and PayTM. Last December, Google experienced an authentication system outage for some 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota. Services such as Gmail, YouTube, Play Store, Google Maps, Google Nest and AdSense were down.

Amid best practices and principles of cloud governance, the state of multi-cloud services has grown exponentially in recent years. Let the cloud industry, especially major cloud proprietary providers like Facebook, Google, AWS (Amazon)and Microsoft Azure, fully amalgamate their services to ensure all the cloud services are always 99.999 per cent uptime as per Uptime Institute’s Tier Standard.