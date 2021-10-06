Stop social media outages

Social networks
Apps on a smartphone
Photo credit: File | AFP

By  Jackson Kimeu

Specialist in cloud governance and cybersecurity

What you need to know:

  • In June, an outage took down popular sites like Amazon, affecting services such as Zomato, Disney+ Hostar, P&N, Steam and PayTM.
  • Last December, Google experienced an authentication system outage for some 45 minutes due to an internal storage quota.

Global outage on major social media platforms — Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram — was experienced on Monday. These most popular social apps are owned by Facebook.

