Stop shameless posting of gory images

Social media usage poses a huge danger when it comes to posting images and videos recklessly. Posts on the platforms tend to spread information very fast. Most of it is unverified, thereby spreading grapevine details that seem to attract many viewers.

Shockingly, the emergence of citizen journalists has worsened the dissemination of unverified information. On websites, blogs and other social media sites, people post sensitive content such as images and videos of accident scenes, including the victims.

First, it is wrong to record people who are in pain, or injured, with or without their consent. Only professional journalists are allowed to film the incident since they understand how to deliver the information. But everybody wants to collect the information by recording it on a smartphone to post on social media platforms.

Secondly, such reckless posts interfere with the privacy and dignity of the victims, exposing them to public scrutiny, which exacerbates trauma. It also causes distress and trauma to the victims’ family members.

Somebody who is involved in an accident is vulnerable and distressed. Publishing their images in that state may cause pain to their loved ones when they view them in the media.

The uncontrolled filming, whether during or after the incident, largely interferes with the work of the first responders and emergency response teams, who work to provide critical medical care and other forms of assistance to the injured.

The Media Council of Kenya (MCK) and the Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) should regulate the recording and publishing of such information to ensure it is done professionally. That can also be enforced by other government agencies, such as security organs, and management of social media platforms.

Unauthorised individuals should be barred from recording such incidents and posting the information on the internet or elsewhere. Accident victims are human beings with feelings.

The authorities should create awareness of respect for personal privacy. Such a campaign will create a compassionate society focused on providing support in times of need.