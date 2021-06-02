Stop racism and use football to unite the world

Arsenal's Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right) takes a knee alongside Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (centre) and Referee Anthony Taylor ahead of an English Premier League football match at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on June 17, 2020. File | AFP

By  Vincent Maosa

What you need to know:

  • Christened the ‘beautiful game’, football has the capacity to disarm warring factions and reconcile adversaries.
  • Sadly, the world’s most popular sport with an estimated global following of four billion has been plagued by claims of racism and discrimination.

In one of his fables, the Greek storyteller Aesop relates how a lion espied a dazzling maid, the forester’s daughter, as she was tripping over a lawn, and immediately fell in love with her. So consuming was his passion that he made up his mind to marry the girl. He broke his mind to the father and demanded the dainty damsel for his wife. The forester stared at the lion with horror; his menacing stare, sharp jaws and pointed claws inspired unease and dread.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: The mad scramble for speakership

  2. Kennedy Chesoli: IMF now acting like a vulture fund

  3. Njeri Rugene: Uhuru’s Sh2bn pledge in war on GBV a step in the right direction

  4. Macharia Gaitho: Fellow Kenyans, let’s renew BBI spirit

  5. Dorothy Kweyu: It’s time to stop sexualising, making objects of women

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.