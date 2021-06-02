Stop racism and use football to unite the world

In one of his fables, the Greek storyteller Aesop relates how a lion espied a dazzling maid, the forester’s daughter, as she was tripping over a lawn, and immediately fell in love with her. So consuming was his passion that he made up his mind to marry the girl. He broke his mind to the father and demanded the dainty damsel for his wife. The forester stared at the lion with horror; his menacing stare, sharp jaws and pointed claws inspired unease and dread.

The man, as wild as the proposal appeared at first, soon figured out that by yielding, he might get the lion into his power. However, by objecting to the request, should exasperate and provoke his rage. He consented but entreated the lion, that considering his daughter was young, must agree to let his jaws be plucked out and his claws cut off lest he should injure or frighten her with apprehension.

The lion, too much in love to procrastinate, assented to the conditions; but no sooner was he deprived of his vital organs than the cunning forester attacked him with his huge club and drove him deep into the forest.

Christened the ‘beautiful game’, football, like Aesop’s beautiful maid, has the capacity to disarm warring factions and reconcile adversaries. For instance, following the death of Côte d’Ivoire President Félix Houphouet-Boigny in 1993, and the subsequent military coup in 1999 that sucked the country deep into a maelstrom of violence and civil war, the star-studded national football team was one of the leading voices in favour of peace.

With players coming from both the government-controlled south and the rebel-held north, the multi-ethnic, closely-knit team pleaded for reason and concord. Moments after leading his team into the 2006 World Cup in Germany, the captain, Didier Drogba, surrounded by his team-mates, appeared live on television, fell on his knees and made a passionate plea for cessation of hostilities back home. Within a week, Drogba’s spectacular appeal was met with ceasefire and elections, a task that diplomats had failed to achieve. Such is the power of football.

Lowers their self-esteem

Sadly, the world’s most popular sport with an estimated global following of four billion has been plagued by claims of racism and discrimination. In the aftermath of the Champions League final that pitted Chelsea against Manchester City, Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker were both racially abused on Instagram. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford was also subjected to racial abuse after they lost to Villarreal in the Europa League.

In its anti-discrimination drive, Fifa, the world’s football governing body, commits to send a clear message that racism is not to be tolerated in any form and that discrimination is incompatible with the very essence of sport and the universal values inherent in it. Article 14 in Uefa’s Disciplinary Regulations expressly prohibits ‘insulting the human dignity of a person or group of persons on whatever grounds, including skin colour, race, religion, ethnic origin, gender or sexual orientation’.

Racism, in all its forms, is egregious. It is a huge distraction for players. It lowers their self-esteem, robs them of their dignity and profoundly affects their mental health. Racism can also repel fans. Football bodies need to impose stiffer penalties on perpetrators of this reprehensible behaviour. To paraphrase Dr Martin Luther King: “Players on the pitch should not be judged by the colour of their skin but by the quality of their skill”.