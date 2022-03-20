Stop patriarchal mentality

Days after the International Women’s Day, women still suffer assault and gender stereotypes. The normalisation of harassment and inaction of the people nearby shows how unsafe women are and that limits their freedom. A woman cannot walk freely at night without looking over her shoulder every time.

The World Bank research shows more than a billion women lack legal protection against domestic sexual or domestic economic violence. In the communities, they’re seen as lesser human beings, weak and emotional, making them vulnerable.

Women have less access to education than men and suffer most of the negative impact of rigid gender norms and roles. Talk often shifts from women being the victims to always complaining and too many of their issues needing attention and action.

A patriarchal mentality often makes people to treat women as lesser beings. If the situation of patriarchy, gender stereotypes and gender inequality will not be addressed soon, it will bring more oppression to our women and girls.

Not criminalising marital rape, perceiving that women are the sexual property of men’s and failing to investigate, prosecute and sentence the perpetrators, believing that victims of sexual violence agreed to the act or weren’t dressed in a certain way, harms women.

A “Kenya Demographic Health Survey” report shows 45 per cent of women aged 15-49 have suffered physical or sexual violence; 41 per cent experience sexual and/or physical violence by intimate partners; and, in one year, 31 per cent of women are living with active violence in their homes. In over 90 per cent of reported cases, men are the perpetrators of violence against women, who mostly suffer mental illness and post-traumatic stress disorder.

It’s high time we challenged stereotypes, fought prejudice and ended inequality. Understanding the deep roots of gender inequality and challenging discrimination when we see it are the first steps. Ending violence and sexual assault is not a women’s issue but one that has to be addressed by everyone.