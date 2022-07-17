Stop gender inequality to plan families

Equality empowers women to stand for themselves in making decisions about family planning.

It is, therefore, important for communities to ensure that they ascend to the same job positions as men and are able to decide for themselves the size of families or number of children they want to have.

Family planning plays important roles. One is protecting the health of the mothers and children. Another is reducing poverty, as families are able to have the number of children they can effectively care for. Family planning through proper spacing of birth reduces cases of diseases associated with wrong birth timing and also deaths that may be associated with this. Putting in place the necessary mechanisms, like promoting gender equality at all levels, is necessary.

We must allow women to stand for themselves in making decisions regarding childbirth. We must also educate men, as important stakeholders and campaigners of family of family planning. That will enable men and women to discuss issues of family planning. Ensuring education for all by reducing school dropout and making family planning commodities available everywhere is another way of promoting equality.

Adequate resource allocation

Article 43(1a) of the Constitution entitles everyone to the highest attainable standard of health, including reproductive health. Therefore, every woman, irrespective of where she is—whether an urban informal settlement or rural area—should have easy access to contraceptive services.

The government should ensure adequate resource allocation to counties to ensure continuous flow of family planning commodities.

Equality also implies that women have equal chances to contraceptives as men. The current shortage of female condoms could affect the decision women make regarding sex. The public and private sectors should make all condoms available.