Stop gang violence menace

A UN envoy recently reported that gang violence in Kenya had reached a critical point with nearly 5,000 deaths recorded last year. This alarming situation poses significant challenges for law enforcement, community leaders and citizens alike.

Gangs in the country often operate in urban areas, engaging in criminal activities such as robbery, extortion and drug trafficking. The groups may have territorial disputes, leading to violence among rival gangs.

Gangs often recruit vulnerable youth who face economic hardships, lack of education and limited employment opportunities, promising them protection and financial support.

Gang violence has a devastating impact on communities. Innocent bystanders often become victims of shootings, stabbings and other violent incidents.

But even as law enforcement agencies combat gang related crime, challenges such as corruption, inadequate resources and insufficient community policing hinder effective intervation.

Community organisations, religious leaders and NGOs play a crucial role in addressing gang violence through mentorship programmes, vocational training, awareness campaigns and so on.

It is essential stakeholders, government, civil society and citizens collaborate in finding a sustainable solution to gang violence and create safer neighbourhoods.



