Stockdale Paradox it is

As a nation, we face many challenges that have been with us for some time. They need to be addressed through the appreciation of the Stockdale Paradox (paradox because it calls for faith and optimism that things will improve and work well and, on the other end, an acceptance and appreciation of the current realities to the effect that things might not work overnight).

This is a technique to navigate challenging and ambiguous times by combining the ability to confront the brutal facts of your current reality while maintaining unwavering faith to prevail, no matter when. Persisting through pain and uncertainty.

It is driven by two major propositions. First, we need to retain the faith, optimism and courage that we will prevail, and that we shall not follow the route other nations have followed and failed.

Secondly, and at the same time and breadth of having optimism and faith, we must confront the most brutal facts and truths of our current realities, and be able to face them head-on. We must never bury our heads in the sand but face it with optimism and faith that things will improve.

Reforms

It will enable citizens to support drastic and biting reforms that the government will introduce—like the removal of subsidies, which, in the long run, is not effective as an economic stimulator.

We must come up with three major programmes to move us out of the challenges we are in. First, adequate strategies to create more employment opportunities through production and investment are needed. The competitive advantage of Kenya in producing a variety of goods and services should be exploited by national and county governments.

Secondly, once opportunities are there, the government will need to expand the tax base to support economic growth. Some 85 per cent of registered voters don’t pay tax yet 19 million are eligible.

Thirdly, reduce debts and allocate more funds for development, which leads to more taxable incomes. Counties should allocate over 30 per cent of their funds to development projects and be innovative.