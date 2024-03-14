Stigma hampers FGM war

Some worrying 2017 Unicef data: Female genital mutilation (FGM) in the Kuria community is about 78 per cent.

That’s eight out of every 10 women having undergone the female ‘cut’ despite the joint effort by the government and civil society to eradicate it.

FGM persists due to deeply entrenched cultural norms and beliefs that promote stigma and marginalisation towards girls who shun the harmful practice.

Among the Abakuria, the insidious cycle of name-calling begins at a young age, shaping the identities and decisions of girls based on whether they are ‘cut’ or ‘uncut’.

Shame and stigma

This creates a culture of shame and stigma, whereby girls and young women are labelled derogatorily and made to feel inferior.

Most families use these derogatory names on their girls with the promise of dropping them if they undergo the cut. Other offensive names and descriptions are used on the ‘uncut’ even after marriage.

Many girls and young women have been forced to undergo the vile cut by their families, who believe it’s the only way to end the stigma.

Many marriages have failed due to the identities assigned to uncut girls and women in their marital homes.

These cultures have imposed trauma on girls and women as the vile act is performed on them against their will and due to their parent’s fear of social exclusion.

Legitimacy of FGM

Transforming these societal norms requires a collective effort involving community members, civil society organisations and government agencies working towards fostering dialogue and advocating change.

This can help parents and caregivers to break from the pressures of tradition and prioritise the health and well-being of their daughters.

The advocacy efforts need to focus on engaging community leaders, clergy and custodians of traditions to challenge the legitimacy of FGM.

These influential figures can be trained to champion the alternative rites of passage that celebrate womanhood without causing harm. Also empower girls to assert their rights and body autonomy.