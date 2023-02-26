Steve Muia: We can make all schools ‘good schools’

It is apparent that some schools are more popular than others. This comes out most clearly during the selection of secondary schools by the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) candidates and their parents.

Some schools reportedly attract as many as 500,000 applicants whereas others do not admit a single full class of 45 learners as a result of jostling for the “good schools”.

In the transition period from primary to secondary school, usually at the beginning of the year, parents take time off their normal schedule to secure vacancies in what they consider good schools for their children. Principals of such schools are normally inundated with requests for vacancies.

But what constitutes a good school? Is it possible to turn all schools into “good schools”? This is a question that deserves proper interrogation.

Is a good school necessarily that which produces many grade As? Many parents prefer such schools. Is it important to consider factors such as exposure to co-curricular activities, instillation of values, provision of proper psycho-social development, diet, talent development and learners’ wellness?

The purpose of a school is to provide education. Scholars generally, and educationists, in particular, have various definitions of education. There is, however, a concurrence that education is the purposeful activity of transmitting knowledge, fostering skills and inculcating attitudes. Simply put, a school that offers the appropriate environment for learners to acquire the necessary knowledge, skills and attitudes in life is a good school.

Key indicators

A good school, therefore, has various key indicators. First, the adequacy of well-qualified and motivated teachers is critical. Teachers do not only give instructions in the classrooms but are also their students’ role models. They have a strong influence on shaping students’ attitudes.

Secondly, the availability of physical resources and facilities should be given the prominence it deserves. Giving students access to appropriate educational tools and facilities such as laboratories, libraries and computers can help to deepen their knowledge and further improve their logical and cognitive skills.

Thirdly, a great school offers a clean and well-organised environment that is conducive to learning. A comfortable and relaxing school setting can help to enhance the teaching and learning experience.

Additionally, the school must offer its students opportunities to nurture their talents in ventures such as athletics, ball games, music, drama, comedy and innovation.

The government and other education stakeholders should aspire to make all schools acquire the aforementioned key qualities.

That will not only ease pressure on the few coveted secondary schools but also go a long way towards creating similar standards for all schools in the country. That will end the scramble for a few slots in “good schools”.