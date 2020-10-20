Take crucial steps to tame soaring debt

The country is weighed down by ballooning public debt and soon we could be faced with a debt crisis, where the government cannot repay what it owes.

The Sh7 trillion debt is more than 60 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from 42.8 per cent in 2008.

For developing countries like ours, the International Monetary Fund recommends a debt-to-GDP ratio of at most 40 per cent.

The Jubilee government’s appetite for expensive debt is worrying. The draft “2020 Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP)” shows plans to borrow a record Sh1 trillion by next June 2021 to plug a budget hole deepened by the Covid-19 pandemic and foot repayment of other debts.

Unsustainable debt levels are harmful to the economy. Its effects include “crowding out” social and development programmes since a huge portion of revenues is spent not on essential services but to repay loans. National sovereignty is put at risk with the State compelled to cede control of strategic assets to international creditors.

Depletes foreign exchange

Borrowing is not necessarily bad, however. Well utilised and synchronised with the business cycle, it can stabilise the economy and bolster development.

But principal and interest are paid in foreign currency, which can devalue the domestic currency as it depletes foreign exchange. It can increase exports while long-term effects include high inflation due to a weak currency.

Borrowed funds must be prudently used, if only to improve the credit rating. But borrowing to repay a debt means no new capital is being created; so, the country might default on debts.

But all is not lost. The government should increase local production capacities for the long term. In the short term, let it institute measures to enhance revenue collection, curb especially non-essential spending and political flagship projects and deter corruption.