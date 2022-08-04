Step up war on terrorism as we approach polls

The country is excited over the forthcoming elections. We will have the fifth president of the republic by August 11. That is, in the likely event that there is a clear winner on Tuesday.

There is, however, a laissez-faire attitude towards everything else that is not related to politics. And therein lies an existential danger.

Whereas every patriot and friend wishes the country well during this riveting season, there are domestic and foreign enemies waiting to take advantage of the situation. They know how vulnerable we are in our excitement. One of those ever-present and real enemy is the threat posed by terrorists. Last Sunday, the leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, was killed in Kabul, Afghanistan. Al-Qaeda attacked Kenya on August 7, 1998.

It’s the father of Al-Shabaab, who have repeatedly attacked us, killed and maimed many. On September 21, 2013, they struck Westgate Mall in Nairobi’s Westlands. Most victims still bear physical and mental wounds.

On June 15, 2014, they struck at the Coast. They laid siege on the residents of Mpeketoni, Lamu County. On April 2, 2015, they stormed Garissa University College.

DusitD2 attack

On January 15, 2019, they attacked DusitD2 complex at 14 Riverside Drive, Nairobi. For three days, they terrorised victims at the upmarket hotel.

On Sunday morning, a US drone strike reportedly killed al-Zawahiri, who helped Osama bin Laden to plot the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The US might have killed the terrorist leader, but going by their history, the orphaned members of this group will target everyone everywhere in their mission to revenge and, in their minds, avenge the death.

At this time when Kenya is all focused on elections, the country is very vulnerable and hence very attractive to these wounded criminals.

Political gain

When Al-Shabaab struck Mpeketoni in 2014, there were indications that the attackers were aided by locals. There was even intelligence that some Kenyan politicians were complicit in the organisation.

Under the prevailing circumstances, there is every reason to believe some politicians may contemplate employing the same strategy for political gain.

We need to pause and think what could happen if, God forbid, there was a terrorist attack in one or two polling centres on election day. Pray it won’t happen but if it does, because it can, the blame game and finger pointing that will follow is unimaginable, not to mention the loss in lives and property.

Granted, our security agencies are doing a lot to ensure we are safe. But our enemies are not sleeping.

Whatever our individual political affiliations, each of us must look out for, and report, anything and anyone that even remotely looks like a threat to security at this very critical time... and work with the security agencies. You may reach security agencies on 0800721600 toll free.



