Step up efforts in public awareness of diabetes

Diabetes is a non-communicable lifestyle disease usually associated with the wealthy. But the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) now says developing countries account for three-quarters of the world’s 537 million adult patients. Diabetes poses a serious challenge to healthcare systems with the number of patients expected to increase to 643 million by 2030.

The National Strategic Plan for the Control of Non-Communicable Diseases put the diabetes burden for Kenya at 3.1 per cent of the population in 2019 and is expected to rise to 4.4 per cent by 2035.

Diabetes is divided into Type 1 and Type 2. Both are chronic diseases that affect the way our bodies regulate sugar and can lead to serious health complications but work in very different ways. Type 1 is caused by an autoimmune process that attacks insulin-producing pancreatic cells, leading to insulin deficiency. Its cause is unknown and it’s not preventable. For Type 2, the body’s sensitivity to insulin is reduced or one cannot produce enough insulin as the body demands. This is the commonest type.

IDF data show there were 1.1 million children with Type 1 diabetes in 2019 with the figure rising by 132,000 yearly. This is especially a concern as the only treatment for it is lifelong reliance on insulin.

The WHO’s “Global Report on Diabetes” cites excess body fat, as a summary measure of multiple aspects of physical activity and diet, as the most significant risk factor for Type 2 diabetes. Active smoking is a major risk factor. Treatment for Type 2 includes a change in lifestyle, medication and insulin use.

The IDF Diabetes Atlas shows 54 per cent of Africans with diabetes are undiagnosed. A 2015 STEPwise survey shows over 88 per cent of Kenyans had never had a blood sugar test, indicating a lack of awareness or access to care. Given that diabetes kills 416,000 people in Africa, and Kenya leads East Africa in the number of diabetes-related fatalities, there is plenty of room for improvement in diabetes awareness, diagnostic and treatment access.

Access to care

The theme of World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14 yearly, was “access to diabetes care” between 2021 and 2023. This year’s emphasis is on increasing access to high-quality diabetes education to improve diabetes management and outcomes.

The “National NCD Strategic Plan”, recognises the importance of advocacy, communication and education to deal with diabetes and other non-communicable diseases. It calls for strengthening community knowledge and social mobilisation for prevention and control. But allocating funds to diabetes response is difficult due to economic challenges.

Compared to strengthening professional training and increasing diagnostic and treatment capacities, increased public awareness is a financially low-hanging fruit as it prioritises enabling patients to manage diabetes and others to avoid getting it.

The scourge of diabetes is oblivious to the economic conditions. There is an urgent need to rethink our approach to diabetes if we are to effectively control, diagnose and treat it for a healthier nation.