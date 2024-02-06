Step up disaster management efforts

The devastating inferno in Nairobi that left six dead and hundreds injured brings to mind the failure of Kenyan authorities when it comes to disaster preparedness.

Our response to disasters can only be a disaster itself. Counties do not seem to have the means and ways when it comes to rescue missions.

Many Kenyans will remember how desperate we were in 1998 when terrorists bombed the US embassy that also brought down the Ufundi Cooperative House, trapping many Kenyans underneath. The authorities, including the Nairobi City Council, the army and other volunteer teams, were helpless. It took the intervention of the Israelis to manage the rescue and recovery efforts.

Authorities have completely refused to learn from past mistakes and prepare adequately for the future. Instead of building from these mistakes and planning forward, leaders go back to business as usual until the next disaster strikes. We should have learned from Israel after they came to Kenya twice and brought their disaster teams that performed wonders while we watched with amazement and seemed very helpless.

Counties should have well-prepared disaster management teams. The recent incident in Embakasi also highlighted one thing that most Kenyans take for granted: It is said the gas explosion came from a plant that refills gas cylinders. Why this plant was put up in the middle of a residential area is food for thought to those in charge of licensing and enforcement. Some industries should not be put up in residential areas.

The National Environment Management Authority should enforce its rules, especially when it comes to Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) when it comes to locations of production plants. The authorities have completely failed to follow rules and regulations. Gas plants, cement factories, tanneries and even paint production factories should be located far away from residential areas.

Mr Kigo is an environmentalist; [email protected].