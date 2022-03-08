Stem yellow fever outbreak

Yellow fever

A man being vaccinated against yellow fever. A viral haemorrhagic disease, it usually presents with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, shivers and nausea or vomiting.

By  Zablon Kerima

Biochemist

The Health ministry has declared a yellow fever outbreak upon the death of three people and more than 20 people reported as contracting the virus in Isiolo County. Several neighbouring counties have been classified as ‘high-risk’.

