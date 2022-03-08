Stem yellow fever outbreak

The Health ministry has declared a yellow fever outbreak upon the death of three people and more than 20 people reported as contracting the virus in Isiolo County. Several neighbouring counties have been classified as ‘high-risk’.

A viral haemorrhagic disease, it usually presents with symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle pain, shivers and nausea or vomiting. Most patients improve within a few days but others reach a critical stage of infection and succumb to the disease.

Like Covid-19, the zoonotic disease is caused by an RNA virus transmitted from animals to humans and not human-to-human. But unlike the coronavirus, whose vector is the bat, a mosquito feeds on an infected monkey, acquiring the virus, which it transmits to humans or other monkeys through biting.

A crucial lesson from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic is that response to an outbreak determines its outcome with a consequential impact on a population. A slow and lethargic response results in an outbreak spiralling into an epidemic but a swift and pragmatic response in successful containment.

Move with speed

The authorities should, therefore, move with speed to mount all possible response and surveillance measures as well as robust case finding to prevent yellow fever from morphing into an epidemic.

With mosquitoes important vehicles for the transmission, one of the approaches would be to limit human contact with the insect. Interventions include wide application of mosquito repellents to high-risk areas and use of insecticide-treated bed nets.

As with many other viral infections, vaccines remain the single-most reliable means for prevention and control of yellow fever. A vaccine dose can provide life-long immunity. It is encouraging to note that the ministry plans a large-scale mass vaccination campaign targeting the high-risk areas.

But there is a need to expand the inoculation drive even after the virus is contained. A 2020 WHO and Unicef report shows yellow fever vaccination coverage in Africa as 40 per cent, half of the 80 per cent required to confer herd immunity.



