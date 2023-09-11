Stay onside and avoid the sinbid at Rugby W. Cup

The “four more years boys” sledge that George Musarurwa Gregan trotted out in the dying moments of the unexpected Wallabies triumph against the All Blacks in the 2003 World Cup semi-final, has become a Rugby World Cup folklore.

The Rugby World Cup 2023 is underway in France. Aside from the game-related excitement, the tournament's enormous prominence presents prospects for international advertising. Numerous organisations have formed partnerships with the Rugby World Cup. Businesses worldwide hope to take advantage of the marketing opportunities the tournament offers, whether they are official sponsors and partners, rugby fans, or those just hoping to profit from another major event. However, you need to know where the line is so you don’t get caught off guard by organisers and sponsors who have paid for the exclusive rights.

Given the magnitude and scope of the event, organisers have a wide range of registered rights globally. The event may be held in France, but it does not mean that an entity in another nation can abuse the organisers’ rights without consequence.

The organiser, Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL), has been extremely diligent in preserving its rights. RWCL has a number of registered trademarks related to the Rugby World Cup generally, and especially RWC23: Rugby World Cup France 2023 – logo with and without words (in different colours); France 2023 – stylised word mark; Rugby World Cup – logo; Rugby World Cup – word mark.

Consequently, any unlicensed commercial use of the above in advertising risks infringing that mark. If you are not working on an official advertising campaign linked to RWC23, you should avoid using the official logos or images, in promotional events. Remember, social media is advertising too. Additionally, you should constantly examine whether mentioning RWC23 is a necessary component of your marketing effort. Could the same message be sent without mentioning the specific event? If you must refer to the competition, use the mark only when absolutely essential.

Then there’s ambush marketing, whereby a party (usually a business) seeks to associate itself with a major event in order to gain from its goodwill or prestige. This is done without paying for the privilege of being an official sponsor. The benefit for the ambushing business, and the issue for the event organiser, is that consumers then associate the event with the third-party non-sponsors, rather than with the official sponsors.

This has the potential to reduce the value of authorised advertising rights. Remember when Beats by Dre gatecrashed the 2012 Olympics using ambush marketing? The rapper delivered headphones to hundreds of athletes and even created special editions for Team GB in the colours of the Union flag.

If someone looks at your advertisement and expects to see an official sponsor logo, you have most likely crossed the line. However, if there is merely a “nod” to the event, such as picking rugby or a French motif, the risk is significantly reduced.

The greater the number of linkages, the greater the danger; if your advertisement includes rugby, a well-known international player or two, and a French theme, you might be in trouble.