States must move beyond rhetoric on climate action

As emergency appeals on the drought situation fly about, we risk losing sight of how this crisis came about — and may even think it was inevitable. It’s true that failed rains contribute to hunger as they reduce people’s ability to grow food and leave scanty pasture for livestock.

Drought is a function of reduced rainfall and increased temperature. A World Bank report shows the average temperature in Kenya has risen by one degree Celsius over the past five decades while rainfall has diminished. There is growing evidence that climate change is exacerbating these conditions.

Famine happens when you combine drought with other fundamental problems and vulnerabilities. In the north, they include erosion of pastoralists’ land rights, conversion of grazing areas traditionally used during dry weather into commercially irrigated land, the neglect and marginalisation of pastoralists from political decisions which affect them — and conflict, which has limited migration. Other underlying problems are inadequate infrastructure, lack access to markets and the absence of an explicit risk management approach to survive drought.

Blindness to the less obvious causes of the recurrent food crisis is reflected in the typical response to the drought-induced crisis: Appeals for (mostly) international support to provide food and water aid — to save lives. This is a defeatist approach.

While declaring drought a national disaster, the President promised to assent to a bill for marginalised counties to benefit from cash in the Equalisation Fund. But ending the drought cycle will take more than that. We must change course.

Increased financial support

The international community must also change the way it understands and invests in disaster risk reduction, adaptation and loss and damage — and responds to early warnings. It must abandon the old model and concentrate on preventing food crises, not ‘fire-fighting’ them. We must respond more rapidly to early warning signs and work harder to remove the deeper causes of famine while building communities’ resilience.

The drought in Kenya does not exist in isolation; it’s on a list of many other catastrophes — such as the floods in Asia as a result of global heating. That’s why vulnerable countries like Kenya must push for financing to deal with the climate crisis during the upcoming climate summit in Glasgow, UK.

To help the most vulnerable to adapt to crises such as drought, developed countries need to strengthen provisions, including through increased financial support. Adaptation measures could include early warning systems or investing in smart agriculture.

Countries must set aside more funding for adaptation, increasing it from 20 per cent to at least 50 per cent. Financial support is mostly weighted towards mitigation — efforts to ensure developing countries reduce their carbon emissions. While that is important, helping communities to deal with the after-effects of the climate crisis is woefully overlooked.

If we help communities deal with drought by addressing the climate crisis as one of its root causes, we will have solved the biggest piece of the puzzle.