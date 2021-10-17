States must move beyond rhetoric on climate action

Drought

The carcass of a cow that die following drought in Kilifi County in this picture taken on September 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Mohamed Adow

Founder and Director

Power Shift Africa

What you need to know:

  • A World Bank report shows the average temperature in Kenya has risen by one degree Celsius over the past five decades.
  • Famine happens when you combine drought with other fundamental problems and vulnerabilities.


As emergency appeals on the drought situation fly about, we risk losing sight of how this crisis came about — and may even think it was inevitable. It’s true that failed rains contribute to hunger as they reduce people’s ability to grow food and leave scanty pasture for livestock.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.