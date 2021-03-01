State should support clean cooking for healthy nation

During the festive season, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicted a spike in Covid-19 cases ahead of the festivities, which attract gatherings. The government urged Kenyans to minimise inter-county travel.

But amid the restrictions and disruptions, one thing solidly remained the same: Cooking in most households. And most rural households use open fires and solid fuels to prepare the delicacies, harming not only the environment but also their health.

Whereas cooking is a fundamental part of life, it also brings families together and has cultural and social significance worldwide. In some developing countries, like Kenya, solid fuels like wood and coal are often used as traditional stoves for cooking.

Such polluting fuels and technologies result in household air pollution, causing respiratory illnesses, heart problems and even death. Evidence from WHO indicates that indoor air pollution causes more than four million premature deaths every year globally — half of them children under five.

Proportionally affected

Research by Clean Cooking Alliance cites use of open fires and solid fuels for cooking as one of the most pressing health and environmental problems. It also indicates that women and children are disproportionally affected by this massive global challenge, suffering from toxic smoke, time poverty, and the consequences of deteriorating environments.

A 2020 World Bank report, “The State of Access to Modern Energy Cooking Services”, says the world is off-track to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goal No. 7 target: Affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy. In 2018, only 63 per cent had access to clean cooking fuels and technologies. Up to 34 per cent of wood fuel is unsustainable, causing environmental degradation and climate change.

The pandemic further underscored the interlinkages between traditional cooking, gender, health, and the environment. Some preliminary studies indicated that people with severe underlying respiratory health conditions were more likely to be affected by Covid-19 and less likely to recover from it.

Traditional technologies

This linkage suggests a heightened risk for women and children who cook using traditional technologies and fuels as they are exposed to pollutants.

The government had reduced import duty on solid biomass stoves and inputs used in their manufacture and assembly and zero-rated import duty for cookstoves and their raw materials in 2019/2020. But it recently slapped a14 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on previously exempt items. like taxable supplies incurred on construction of the assembly, manufacture or repair of clean cookstoves.

That will increase their cost to Kenyans who cannot afford alternative sources of energy for cooking and further affect the universal energy access goals of SDG 7 and the Kenyan SE4ALL action agenda.

Clean cooking can directly deliver gains across 10 of the SDGs and contribute to an enabling environment for achieving the entire Kenya Vision 2030.

Mr Njugi is the CEO, Clean Cooking Association of Kenya (CCAK).
















