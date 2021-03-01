State should support clean cooking for healthy nation

Firewood

Cooking using firewood is unsafe.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  David Njugi

CEO

Clean Cooking Association of Kenya

During the festive season, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicted a spike in Covid-19 cases ahead of the festivities, which attract gatherings. The government urged Kenyans to minimise inter-county travel.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.