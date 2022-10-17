State should go slow on GMO foods

I have no doubt whatsoever that President William Ruto’s intentions in introducing genetically modified foods was well intended. However, the intended recipient of this product of scientific innovation—the mwananchi—and his watchdogs think otherwise.

The political class, especially the opposition, has opened a front which is being used by critics to whip and hype the masses against GM foods, citing health concerns. They have argued that in other parts of the world, especially most of Europe, these organisms have been banned.

But the proponents of the President’s stop-gap measure to ensure food security don’t see anything wrong with genetically modified organisms (GMOs) as long as caution is exercised.

My concern, however, is that the line between the arguments by the opponents and the proponents is quite thin and ‘Wanjiku’ may not be able to distinguish fact from politics, which could leave the government with egg on the face.

Fast-growing foods

President Ruto should go slow on these imports but, as a matter of urgency, summon all his resources, including the military, to sink boreholes, build dams and pans, harvest rainwater and ensure no drop of water is lost. The water so collected should be used to grow fast-growing foods to feed the nation.

I’ve said here time and again that small-scale farmers must be persuaded to form groups for ease of managing and supporting them. Most of the vegetables, including sukuma wiki (kale) and French beans take less than three months to mature. In the meantime, maize will be growing and, within months, we’ll have food.

Kenya suffers perennial hunger due to corruption and mismanagement of public resources. Graft allows the politically correct to hurt the environment, which is ruthless and unforgiving as all can see from droughts, floods and famine.

Kenya does not need GMOs; it needs water and national discipline and we’ll be good to go.