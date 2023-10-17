State officials must comply with the law on evictions

On matters land rights, Athi River, the scene of the ongoing demolitions that houses many people working in Machakos, Kitengela and Nairobi, presents a nightmare. It is a microcosm of our complex tenure system, and overlapping claims.

Indeed, in 2011, the then-minister of state for Provincial Administration and Internal Security, the late Prof George Saitoti, established a task force to look into the irregular appropriation of public land and the squatter problem therein. But the problem never got solved.

The current law on evictions foresaw situations where unauthorised persons would occupy private, public or community land. The provisions, if closely followed by proprietors and the government, would help to avert the loss of property and life and trauma often associated with evictions.

Unlawful occupation

This law was informed by international conventions and our Constitution. And it was the result of painstaking research and input by land sector stakeholders in the country.

Government officials should particularly familiarise themselves with it. Anchored in the Land Laws (Amendment) Act, 2016, which amended several provisions of the Land Act, among others, the law prohibits the unlawful occupation of private, community or public land. In the event that there is such unlawful occupation, it prescribes an elaborate procedure for evictions.

For public land, the National Land Commission (NLC) should issue an eviction notice to the affected persons — in writing, by notice in the Kenya Gazette and in one newspaper with national circulation, and by radio — at least three months before the eviction. Where the unauthorised occupation is on unregistered community land, a similar notice should be issued to the encroachers by the County Executive Committee member responsible for land matters in the respective devolved unit.

Proprietors of private land or registered community land should serve a notice of not less than three months before the date of the intended eviction to an unauthorised occupant. Where a large group is involved, the notice should be published in at least two newspapers with national circulation and displayed in at least five strategic locations on the land.

Full identification

But the target has discretion to apply to the court for relief against the notice. And the court may confirm and issue orders, cancel or vary the notice as it may deem fit. It may also suspend the operation of the notice for some time or order compensation.

Moreover, an eviction should be preceded by the full identification of those to carry it out and the presentation of the formal authorisation. Where groups are involved, the presence of government officials is required. Importantly, evictions must happen between 6am and 6pm.

The Land Regulations (2017), with the applicable notification forms, provide comprehensive operational details. While the provisions may not sit well with everyone, this is the law unless or until amended. The government should be seen to be compliant.