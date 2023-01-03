State officers must give meaning to their oath of office through actions

The words of the Greek father of tragedy, Aeschylus, “It is not the oath that makes us believe the man, but the man the oath”, should always ring in the mind and stir the conscience of any oath taker.

In every civilised society, oaths stand as solemn commitments undertaken to build trust. They are the thread that weaves people’s hearts in any matter. Consequently, the only true measure of fidelity to the oaths is not the sweetness of the utterances but the conduct of the oath taker.

In Kenya, persons appointed or elected to leadership positions take oath on the assumption of office as required by law and democratic traditions. The common line in the oath is the affirmation to diligently discharge their duties and serve people without fear or favour, affection or ill will. These lines stand as the firm and stubborn rock by which a public officer is to be judged.

But many a time, the purpose of these solemn words is lost in the midst of enjoying the trappings of power and the attendant largesse of the office. Most of our leaders regard it as part of the rituals, a point of legal compliance or the icing of the coronation. This derailment from the true meaning of the oath is apparent from how the responsibilities of leadership are executed. Such a mindset leads to dereliction of the purpose and the ultimate demise of the realisation of the public good.

The oath should remain a constant reminder of the heavy responsibilities coming with the office. For any responsible leader, the words in the oath should be their bond and a true reflection of the way one exercises power. Part of the reminder is: The authority in a public office is a public trust and should be exercised in a manner that demonstrates respect for the people, brings honour to the nation and dignity to the office and promotes public confidence in the dignity of the office.

It is further codified in law that the office is a responsibility to serve the people and not the power to rule them. Leaders are also required to make decisions objectively and impartially, devoid of any influence of nepotism, favouritism or other improper motives.

A leader should also demonstrate selflessness to serve the public interest; honesty in the execution of duties and declaration whenever their personal interests conflict with that of the public. Moreover, a leader is expected to be accountable to the public for all the decisions and should demonstrate commitment and discipline in service to mwananchi.

These provisions of responsibilities of leadership are not wishful thoughts or mere suggestions but should serve as a guide in the exercise of public authority.

Integrity

An oath of office, even in its basic expression, is a strong commitment to serving with integrity. It is heavy-duty in the eyes of God and the true disciples of integrity. Those endowed with reason and living conscience will feel the weight of these words. It is also true that the people should not expect such strong commitments from a weak, incompetent and unethical leader. Sadly, it is not a surprise to witness individuals taking leadership as opportunities to exercise power and enjoy unfettered relations with the resources.

In Kenya, oaths of office conclude with the words “so help me God”. But if an elected or appointed leader uses public office to illegally enrich themselves, relatives or associates to the detriment of the public, how then can God “so help” such a leader in such blatant desecration of the very oath?

An ethical leader does not need a guide manual; strong personal values are the anchors of the commitment to leadership. For such individuals, the oath remains a heavy promise to be fulfilled. The daunting obligation coming with the oath of office shapes the utterances and conduct of such a leader.

It is time every state officer reflected on the oath of office they have taken and resolved to live by its inherent commitment made to both God and the people. Doing so would bring to a stop most challenges that continue to bedevil the nation, including corruption and its adverse effects on mwananchi.