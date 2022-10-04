State must lead war on damage to environment

While Article 42 of the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to a clean and healthy environment, it seems to be more of a privilege. Its implementation is skewed to mostly favour the powerful rich.

In 2007, a metal refinery opened a smelting plant which recycled used lead acid batteries at Owino Uhuru, Mombasa County. It later emerged that the company was poisoning the environment with poor waste management, causing deaths and disability from lead poisoning. But the state has given the issue a deaf ear.

In July 2020, the Environment and Land Court ruled in favour of the community. Justice Anne Omollo ordered the government and the company to pay the victims Sh1.3 billion in damages and clean up the environmental damage. Nothing substantial has been done so far.

The 2017 ban on plastic bags was cited by many as the most stringent worldwide. But the challenge of plastic pollution persists. We must do more, including supporting multilateral and bilateral instruments to end plastic pollution.

The impact of climate change is causing untold misery to many. At his inauguration, President William Ruto used big terms that many presidents and policymakers have shied away from. He said “climate emergency” instead of climate change and “global heating” for the softer global warming. Indeed, we have an emergency that requires us to think and act differently.

The government should plan early, people’s lives and property must be protected and, ultimately, communities should get compensated. Among measures to reduce plastic pollution is extended producer responsibility. Companies producing and using plastic for packaging should be required to ensure their waste is recycled and never enters the environment raw. We need mandatory deposit and return schemes for drink bottles, which are highly littered.

To show its commitment, the government should ban plastic bottle packaging of water and other drinks in its offices and at functions.