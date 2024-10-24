State must curb rising cases of femicide

The recent wave of killings in Kenya is deeply concerning, particularly the rising cases of femicide. The discovery of a 23-year-old woman’s body in Biafra, Thika, is one of many brutal attacks on women in recent weeks.

Another 20-year-old student from the University of was murdered and her body dumped in a thicket in Mwiki. On Tuesday, the nation was shaken by news that a mother, daughter and niece, who had gone missing the previous day, were found murdered in different locations.

The growing number of cases makes it clear that this is not an isolated issue, but part of a broader, systemic problem that demands urgent attention.

The government has a duty to protect its citizens, and these horrific events are a clear sign that action is overdue. Despite promises from leadership to tackle crime, women continue to be targeted, leaving families devastated and communities shaken. The public is now left asking: Is the government doing enough?

Are our law enforcement agencies equipped to handle the rising cases of femicide and violence against women?

The emotional toll on the victims’ families is unimaginable, and the fear that has gripped the country, particularly among women, is deeply unsettling. Many now live in constant anxiety, worried about their safety and that of their loved ones.

We need more than just condemnations and promises of investigations, we need comprehensive reforms to address the root causes of femicide.

This means investing in better policing, ensuring swift justice and creating stronger systems to protect women. At the same time, addressing cultural and societal attitudes that perpetuate gender-based violence is crucial.

It’s also vital that university campuses, where many of these young women have been targeted, be equipped with resources to protect students.

If these killings are allowed to continue unchecked, it will not only deepen the public’s mistrust in the government’s ability to protect its people, but it will also embolden perpetrators of violence.