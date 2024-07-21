State must bring rogue cops to book over demos deaths

What started off as Citizen-led actions through peaceful protests and demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill 2024 has so far resulted in the killing of protesters, provoking an uproar.

Although the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights puts the figure at 50 deaths and 413 injuries, there are fears that the numbers could be higher, given that some families are still searching for their loved ones as further updates are awaited.

What has shocked Kenyans, and the entire world is the fact that peaceful protesters were met with police brutality despite the right to protest being protected under the Kenyan law. But, in a shocking turn of events, we have witnessed police brutality including tear-gassing protesters, using live bullets to disperse those holding peaceful demonstrations, abductions and arrests. This negates what President William Ruto promised Kenyans - no extra-judicial killings during his tenure.

It is crucial for police to clearly understand their duty during demonstrations -their job is not to disperse, maim or kill peaceful protesters. The role of the police in a lawful protest is to protect the protesters. From the start, the protesters promised to hold peaceful demonstrations and when it all started, the protests were peaceful, without looting and damage to property. Even then, police officers still threw tear-gas canisters at the protesters.

That said police officers are also supposed to maintain law and order during protests, ensuring there is no damage to property. No act of hooliganism or chaos should be condoned during protests. It is the duty of the police to act on any vandalism and destruction of property as witnessed in the Tuesday, July 2, protests. But in their duty to maintain peace during protests, they are still bound by law. Given that criminals if any, have traditionally been known to infiltrate peaceful demonstrations, the burden is upon police officers to keep protesters safe while at the same time stopping criminals from taking advantage of peaceful demos.

In a 2017 report, following protests against the electoral commission, Kenya's Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa) recommended that the work of police officers during demonstrations be guided by intelligence gathering. Such a strategy would have been helpful in weeding out the criminals who infiltrated peaceful protests on July 2. Further collaboration with the protesters to identify criminals would go a long way. Had the police followed this advice, they would have allowed peaceful protests to continue as provided for in law.

The next logical step for the government is to investigate claims of police brutality and use of excessive force in managing the protests. Kenyans expect accountability. The families of the young people killed during protests deserve answers and justice. As mandated, Ipoa should look into cases of police misconduct during the protests and recommend institution of criminal proceedings against them. Bringing rogue officers to book is a level of accountability that will not only restore Kenyans’ trust in the police force but also deter such illegal acts in future.

Kenyans also expect transparency from the police – unveil the faces of those responsible for the hooliganism that marred the recent protests.

It is unfair to indiscriminately blame all protesters for the chaos. All eyes are now on the government. For Kenya to be seen as a true democracy that upholds the rule of law and respects human rights, the government must protect the right to protest.