State must beware the pitfalls as it rolls out CBC and phases out 8-4-4

Jitegemea Primary School

Pupils and teachers at Jitegemea Primary School in Dandora, Nairobi, attend the JuniorSpot activation event at the school on March 1. Education stakeholders should be aware of the pitfalls of executing CBC.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Benjamin Sogomo

Former TSC secretary

The task force for the implementation of effective curriculum reforms submitted its report to President Kenyatta on February 9. Its main mandate was to advise the Cabinet Secretary for Education on issues, policies and strategies that the sector needs to address to ensure access, relevance, equity and quality of the curriculum.

