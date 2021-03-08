State must beware the pitfalls as it rolls out CBC and phases out 8-4-4

The task force for the implementation of effective curriculum reforms submitted its report to President Kenyatta on February 9. Its main mandate was to advise the Cabinet Secretary for Education on issues, policies and strategies that the sector needs to address to ensure access, relevance, equity and quality of the curriculum.

Barely two days later, the governor of Bomet County, Dr Hillary Barchok, reacted to it through a televised interview. He stated that “the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) is not the solution to the problems we’re facing as a country. I wish we had rebranded the 8-4-4 system. CBC will be more expensive. It’s a disaster-in-waiting. It’s unfortunate that we’re experimenting with our children.”

This statement raises three serious issues. First is that education must have a utilitarian value. It is a means through which skills and knowledge that they will use to solve their problems is imparted to the citizens of every country, especially the youth. The Governor believes this will not be so through CBC. Secondly, he raised the elephantine issue of the cost of implementing the CBC system.

Revised and enhanced

The third is the possibility of rebranding the outgoing system. Could he have been suggesting that the original objectives of 8-4-4 needed to be revised and enhanced to promote technical education? Could he also have been suggesting that the CBC software, the curriculum, needed to be introduced within the 8-4-4 structure to cut costs?

Before analysing these issues, it’s important that we understand the background of CBC. The need for reforms in the education sector arose from the report of another task force — on the realignment of education and training sector to the Constitution.

Two of its recommendations include to “reduce the cost of education to the households through provision of teachers, teaching and learning materials and grants to cover operational and maintenance expenses. It also recommended “a more flexible and comprehensive structure for the education system and curriculum reforms to specify the expected competencies at every level of learning”.

That Dr Barchok, who is well versed with curriculum development and implementation, thinks that the government’s plans will not translate to a useful curriculum calls for reflection by senior officials of the ministry.

On the cost, half the period of basic education in CBC will be at the secondary level — compared to a quarter in 8-4-4. This will increase the number of the required teachers, who have higher remuneration than their primary school counterparts. Likewise, teaching and learning materials and infrastructure would have to be increased. Concurrently, 25 per cent of the primary school teachers will be underutilised due to the abolition of Standard Seven and Eight classes but will, rightfully, be under employment and payroll.

Government capitation

Secondly, the government capitation will increase from Sh1,500 at the primary school level to Sh10,000 in day secondary schools and Sh22,000 in boarding secondary schools when two cohorts of students are promoted to secondary school in 2023. Furthermore, capitation at the secondary school level will, of necessity, be increased since 60 per cent of the students will take science subjects.

Thirdly, the number of secondary school students will increase by 27 per cent in 2023 and 30 per cent in 2024, requiring an additional 37,000 classrooms by January 2023 and 39,000 by January 2024. Proportionately, additional dormitories, laboratories and sanitation facilities will be required. Assuming that parents will not be asked to meet these costs, the 2021/2022 budget under preparation must capture the cost of building these facilities from July 2021. This will be replicated in the 2022/2023 financial year.

Maybe it is due to the reality of the impending cost escalation that Standard Eight candidates are being instructed to revise their secondary school choices to day schools near their homes.