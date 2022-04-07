State is starving Kenyans

hunger, drought, cost of living, basic commodities, Consumers

The high cost of living continues with the government seemingly oblivious of the situation. Just like in every other election year, we have witnessed abnormal fluctuations in prices of basic commodities. Consumers and producers both feel the pinch of the ever-increasing prices.

A Kenyan spends about a third of their income on food, one of the basic needs. It is even higher for households that live from hand to mouth, who spend almost two-fifths of their earnings on food.

We hear of collusion between monopolistic ‘cartels’ and economic saboteurs as well as oblivious, reckless, insensitive and incompetent public officials who have captured critical economic sectors, holding tens of millions of struggling Kenyans to ransom. Are these the kind of leaders we need to give power to come the August 9 elections?

What must be done to salvage the situation? Why are there no solid discussions on whether it is time to remove VAT, excise duty and other levies on basic consumer goods and agricultural inputs? For a long time, the citizens have blamed for their woes the policy-makers, who tend to make them believe that the problems are caused by unavoidable factors.

None of the various aspirants for elective positions who are politicking as they plead for votes from the citizens has come out with proper measures or actions that they intend to take to address the issue.

Deep ocean of debt

The country has sunk into the deep ocean of debt, both domestic and external. This is one of the root causes of our problems and knowing how to uproot it is a strategy that one needs to explain to us. Clearly, the government is to blame for our woes and is seemingly not ready (yet) to get us out of the hole.

The National Treasury should put out a public statement explaining how it will redress the cost of living crisis. It is time Treasury rose to its constitutional accountability demands and lived up to the Public Finance Management Act mandate.



