Standards driving Africa to prosperity through AfCFTA

As Africa charts a path towards economic growth and development through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), it is essential to acknowledge the potential impact on the lives of diverse industry players. The success of this initiative will not only benefit governments and businesses but also have a profound impact on the daily lives of ordinary Africans.

AfCFTA’s transformative power cannot be understated. The African proverb goes: “When the music changes, so does the dance.” This shift in rhythm ushers in an era of a myriad opportunities, challenges and aspirations waiting to be seized and fulfilled, creating a harmonious symphony of progress.

Stakeholders like Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) and the African Organization for Standardization (ARSO) are involved in increasing intra-African trade and facilitating AfCFTA’s implementation.

Besides being at the forefront of developing and implementing harmonised standards that promote trade and economic integration, Kebs ensures products conform to quality and safety requirements, enabling Kenyan businesses to compete effectively in the African market. It is also engaged in capacity building, providing technical assistance and training for compliance with international standards.

AfCFTA’s objectives

At its recent general assembly meeting in Kinshasa themed “Acceleration of the African Continental Free Trade Area and Implementation: One Standard-One Test-One Certificate-Accepted Everywhere”, the regional standardisation body ARSO reaffirmed its commitment to AfCFTA’s objectives.

Crucially, through collaboration with national standardisation bodies such as Kebs, ARSO is spearheading development and adoption of harmonised standards that will eliminate technical barriers to trade, streamline processes and foster a seamless movement of goods and services in the continent.

It is encouraging to see the tangible progress by Kebs, ARSO and other standardisation bodies in Africa in the context of AfCFTA. Their efforts do not only lay the foundation for increased intra-African trade but also contribute to the harmonisation of standards, facilitation of trade processes and creation of a more integrated African market.

Unleash true power

By focusing on tangible solutions and concrete actions, these standardisation bodies are driving the continent towards a brighter future. It is through these collective efforts, grounded in collaboration, harmonisation and commitment to success, that we will unleash the true power of AfCFTA and pave the way for a prosperous and integrated Africa.

AfCFTA is not just a trade agreement; it is a transformative force that can shape Africa’s destiny. By connecting it with the African Union’s Agenda 2063, we must align our efforts towards a common vision of a prosperous and integrated Africa. Let us seize this historic opportunity to create a brighter future for all Africans through the common vision of a vibrant and interconnected African market.

By leveraging the power of harmonised standards, we will accelerate the implementation of AfCFTA, promote intra-African trade and create sustainable growth and development across the continent.