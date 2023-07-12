Standard training for guards will fortify our preparedness

Let’s talk about watchmen, gatemen or “soja”, as they are colloquially referred to. Private security guards. Lowly paid, ridiculed and tragically subjected to other unjust realities by some employers and those that interact with them on duty. As a country, we often sell short and underutilise private security services, which boils down to a lack of standardised training for the hardworking patriots.

As the global security landscape constantly evolves into an intricate maze with new threats that demand more watchful eyes, we cannot afford to be complacent. As the demand for more responsive security services continues to surge, we need more capacity and support in crime prevention and security management.

And investing in comprehensive training for private security guards is among those first lines of safety operations, disaster and emergency responses we can no longer overlook or defer.

Most developed countries—including the US, UK, Canada and Spain—have fully aligned private security services with their intelligence and national security systems. The secret behind these success stories is professional and specialised training provided to private security personnel. That can fortify our national security preparedness by a long stride.

The recently unveiled standardised training curriculum for private security officers is intended at lightening the burden on the government agencies and is part of the government’s security reform agenda that seeks to socioeconomically empower an industry with close to a million workers that boasts an annual contribution of Sh100 billion to GDP.

By infusing better training, improvement of the welfare and livelihoods of guards is guaranteed as personnel are acquainted with self-defence skills, first aid and emergency response procedures that provide valid justification to negotiate better pay as well as improved service terms and conditions.

The curriculum is customised to professionalise the private security industry and comes loaded with advanced skill-building programmes that seek to expand the scope of knowledge, expertise and capacity of these officers.

Besides reinforcing the backbone of our national security infrastructure, recognised certification will enhance a sense of competence and worth in our guards, who will be introduced to the different tiers of private security and the required protective gear. Similarly, official avenues for managing employer-employee grievances will be unlocked for thousands of our people.

Another ultimate goal is to establish clear industry standards on safeguarding important information to cement the reputation of the private security industry as one of the formidable cornerstones of our national security framework.

Among the key benefits of the regimented qualifications to the country is enhanced credibility for the trained guards, who will be issued with Security Force Numbers from the Private Security Regulatory Authority to promote accountability. That will instill confidence in the officers’ skill sets and work ethic.

As we progressively step up our war against terrorism, drug trafficking and various other crimes, we are looking at the possibility of receiving more operational, intelligence and support, especially in community policing, from private security firms.

With the buy-in from stakeholders, we hope to see more local and foreign investors recognise the value of the curriculum and plug into the reform agenda by establishing fully fledged training institutions.