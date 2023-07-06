Stakeholders must protect everyone’s right to work

Everybody should have access to decent and fairly paid work without discrimination but, for many people in Kenya, this is not the case. And with the prevailing economic uncertainty, the ability to earn a living is a pressing concern for everyone.

“People said because of my disability I won’t be able to make money.” This is what I get to hear time and again from women and men with disabilities as they talk about their experience of trying to find work.

Research shows that persons with disabilities (PWDs) are more likely to be unemployed, live in poverty and have less career opportunities than those without a disability.

And for women, this is even worse with many a rural woman worker unable to own land and facing serious stigmatisation and infringement on their right to work.

Across the country, as in many other parts of the world, PWDs who want to earn a living, for example from farming or running a business, face major barriers.

These include not being able to access the equipment, stock or support they need to do so or suffering discrimination from people in their communities as well as the wider society.

I work at Sightsavers with partners on a labour programme to support PWDs to be involved in the supply and distribution chains of Coca-Cola and Diageo and increase their ability to collectively bargain and improve their labour rights.

In a recent research by Sightsavers with sorghum farmers in Kenya, more than two-thirds of those surveyed were found to be unaware of the laws and policies that protect their rights, especially as PWDs or women.

That despite evidence showing disability-inclusive workforces with strong labour rights generate more opportunities and do better business.

Yet an analysis of data from the World Bank and International Labour Organization (ILO) shows the global economy loses $6 trillion every year by excluding PWDs from the workforce.

By ensuring that everybody has access to productive work that delivers a fair income and social protection, we can create sustainable economic growth and bring more people into the labour market. I have seen this in my work: By opening up supply chains to workers with disabilities, they have become more productive and innovative.

Employers, including the government, and society, should ensure PWDs have access to decent work and are not discriminated against. With or without a disability, we have a unique strength to bring to the workplace for us all to thrive.