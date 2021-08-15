Stakeholders beware, CBC could be a disaster waiting to happen

The task force report on Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) launched by the President earlier this year recommended a raft of measures that would enhance implementation of the basic education curriculum framework.

It advised the Ministry of Education on issues, policies and strategies the sector needs to address to ensure access, relevance, transition, equity and quality for effective curriculum reforms implementation.

However, little progress has been made as the ministry grapples with systemic challenges like inadequate infrastructure and shortage of CBC-trained teachers. Further, its proposal to review textbooks hardly three years into CBC is a clear indication that we are not ready to implement the curriculum.

If this year’s chaotic transition of students to secondary school is a yardstick for our preparedness, disaster looms. Schools are congested with students and facilities stretched, putting their management in limbo. This as we anticipate a double transition in 2023, when the last cohort of the 8-4-4 system transit to Form One and the CBC pioneers to Junior Secondary School (Grade 7, 8 and 9).

The Education CS has said junior secondary will be hosted in primary schools but they lack the human resources and infrastructure, hindering engagement with CBC content.

CBC implementation

Frankly speaking, we’re not ready to address critical issues that will influence the double transition, among them a 27 per cent increase in secondary school learner population in 2023, increased transition in 2023 to 2025, psychosocial maturity age decline from an average of 14 to 12 years and funding of secondary school education. Yet less funds are being given to CBC in the budget.

Proponents argue that competency-based approaches to education are needed because not all students are being adequately prepared for career or college and achievement gaps remain despite past reforms. It’s claimed that the traditional school system perpetuates patterns of inequality and lackluster performance as learning is not personalised and teachers often do not leverage students as active participants in their learning.

Were the teachers adequately prepared to implement CBC? No. Their reorientation was too simplistic; not a true concept of CBC, which requires an overhaul in the model of training and preparation of teachers.

Education reforms have, over time, proven unattainable as the teachers tend to adopt a hybrid approach, especially when there is inadequate preparation. CBC implementation requires working from the core to the edges with the right mix of fidelity and adaptation.

CBC emphasises continuous as opposed to summative assessment. The recent national assessment of CBC pupils did not show a clear feedback framework for teachers.

Competency-based approaches

Standardised national assessments are designed to help the teacher identify every child’s learning needs, but because teachers get little support to improve their own assessment literacy, the new assessments’ value for teaching and learning has been limited.

If we emphasise outcomes and competencies in learning, then the theory of differentiated learning should apply. Unlike 8-4-4, CBC is not time-bound; a learner can only proceed to the next level upon demonstration of mastery — not effort, participation, behaviour or time.

This is a fundamental element in competency-based approaches as it addresses what system designers agree is, perhaps, the fatal flaw in the traditional model of education — transition of students to a higher grade with their age-based cohort.

CBC proposes learning areas in the three pathways that require heavy investment in infrastructure and resources, especially for STEM and teachers. How many teachers are undergoing training in preparation for students’ transition to the three pathways in 2026, yet a secondary school teacher requires at least three years training to qualify?

There are no clear policy interventions to implement CBC. It seems the curriculum was founded on a wrong premise; it lacks clear philosophical foundation to steer it to fruition. CBC could be a disaster in the offing.