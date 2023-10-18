Stakeholder collaboration good strategy in graft war

Corruption has long been a formidable challenge in Kenya, draining resources, eroding public trust and hindering the nation’s progress.

However, a new dawn is on the horizon as key institutions tasked with leading the war against corruption increasingly recognise the significance of collaboration and partnerships.

This paradigm shift is essential for enhancing accountability and creates an avenue for furthering the anti-corruption discourse due to new emerging areas and trends that slow the fight.

With the country is grappling with the debt burden and the citizenry faced with increasing tax hikes in an effort to increase government revenue for improved service delivery, Kenyans should be alert to keep those entrusted with public funds accountable.

The country should devise strategies to seal leakages and corruption loopholes to enhance collections and, more specifically, transparency in expenditure.

Corruption thrives in opacity and weak oversight. To combat this, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), for instance, works closely with like-minded partners to establish mechanisms that ensure transparency and accountability.

The media, notably, is a critical player in enhancing the anti-corruption agenda. Collaboration between the government and private sector may support the development of systems that track public spending and procurement processes.

This can help to reduce opportunities for theft and ensure that public funds are utilised efficiently for the benefit of citizens.

The Office of the Auditor-General, for instance, is a crucial partner as it provides accountability pointers on how the country is spending its resources.

It identifies gaps in efforts to keep the government in check in as far as its resource utilisation and management are concerned.

At the recent launch of the EACC strategic plan, Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu announced the commitment to continued support and collaboration with anti-graft agency and all other actors in the fight against corruption.

The EACC, as the lead institution in the fight against corruption, is an independent body with the power to investigate corrupt officials without fear of political interference.

Its work is critical in ensuring that public resources are safeguarded from the corrupt and those found culpable arraigned in court. This is no mean task by any standards. It is crucial that Kenya adopts a comprehensive and strategic approach to addressing the vice.

Last month, the EACC launched its third strategic plan, for 2023-2028, which casts the agency’s vision as an “Integrity and Values-driven Kenyan Society”. Its goal is to end corruption and enhance ethical conduct. The plan recognises partnerships and collaborations as a strategy to achieve its strategic goals and objectives. Collaborations and partnerships are the key to a corruption-free and ethical society.

The success of the collaboration and partnerships is, however, hinged on political will, transparency and commitment to upholding the rule of law.



