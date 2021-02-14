Stage bloodless takeover

There is a raging debate on the declining uptake of the youth into the civil service, as per the election campaign promise to create more than 500,000 jobs every year.

We have the right polices to enable the economy to absorb more youth; what we lack is the right personal spending habits. We are a consumer society with no long-term vision. We make statements by spending on what we don’t need.

Imagine if the vision carrier in every family, clan or village channelled the available resources towards creating employment for the youth without relying on the government. Every such unit would create a job or two by starting a micro manufacturing plant. Let’s emulate the Asian community in East Africa, whose youth do not queue for government jobs.

There is a need to relook at the way we define and manifest success. For example, instead of importing a luxury fuel-guzzling car as a symbol of status and success and to announce our ‘arrival’, we should import machinery.

Employ youth

By importing big cars and other consumables, we lose foreign exchange and export labour; by importing machinery, there is a chance of employing one or two youth. Instead of a 10-bedroom monument in the village that nobody lives in, build a small factory and employ a few youth.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us not to invest in luxury goods and services but necessities. Let Kenyans to invest in food production and processing since food is a basic necessity.

We must change our point of expenditure. We must buy Kenyan goods as much as possible so that we keep money in circulation within our borders and only import production lines that add value to our raw materials.

Lowering the retirement age is not the answer to youth unemployment. The way to replace the old workforce in a bloodless takeover by our youth is through modern technology and innovation. Those whose skills are outdated due to modernisation at the place of work should be retrained.