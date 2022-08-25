Sports hastens economic growth

In recent years, more national and international development organisations have incorporated sport in their approaches to local, regional and global development and peace promotion initiatives.

Sports organisations, especially those in developed countries, are regarded as key drivers of development.

The concept of using sport for development dates back to the early 1990s when the International Labour Organization signed a collaboration agreement with the International Olympic Committee to promote social justice through sport.

Over the past two decades, the Sport for Development and Peace (SDP) movement has gained increasing momentum.

Humanitarian support from the UN, for instance, has tapped the potential of sport as a means to improve the conditions of victims of conflict and natural disasters.

Sport can effectively promote education, peace, violence prevention, gender equality, diversity and health.

It contributes to well-being regardless of age, gender or ethnicity.

Young people who engage in sport acquire important life skills such as communication, collaboration and self-discipline that increase their confidence and better qualify them for the labour market.

Ways in which sport can contribute to development include supporting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Sport has proven to be a cost-effective and flexible tool for promoting peace and development objectives.

Since the inception of the MDGs in 2000, sport has played a vital role in enhancing each of the eight goals and in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Regular participation in sports and physical activities provides various social and health benefits.

Not only does it have a direct impact on physical fitness but it also instils healthy lifestyle choices, helping people remain active and combat non-communicable diseases.

Combined with a school curriculum, physical activities and sports are necessary for a comprehensive education.

Sport encourages balanced participation and has the capacity to promote gender equality. It also provides for the establishment of strong and cohesive partnerships, all of which are fundamental for the realisation of the SDGs.

Secondly, sport is crucial for promoting good governance.

It educates young people about the importance of key values such as honesty, fair play, respect for rules, respect for others and fair competition, values they will carry with them throughout life.

Sport provides a forum to develop discipline, confidence and leadership skills besides teaching core principles such as tolerance, cooperation and respect.

It also teaches the value of effort and how to manage victory as well as defeat.

Powerful vehicle

When these positive aspects of sport are emphasised, it becomes a powerful vehicle through which partners in sustainable development can work towards achieving their goals.

Thirdly, it’s a tool for advocacy. Sport is one of the world’s most powerful communication tools due to its near-universal appeal and, as such, provides a valuable opportunity for advocacy.

Sport can provide the arena through which policies for development and peace can be channelled.

In the local context, for instance, many athletes have become primary role models for the youth and should appreciate that they hold the potential to educate and inform millions of young people on leading sustainable and healthy lives.

Fourth, it encourages industrial development. Sport spurs the development of industries that manufacture sports equipment and sportswear and thus generates income through sport-related sales and services and creates job opportunities, besides supporting business growth and entrepreneurship.

Staging sporting events, whether at the grassroots, national or international level, can enrich the social and cultural fabric of communities, making them more attractive locations for investors and tourists.

However, despite the tremendous role sport can play in development, it’s unfortunate that the full potential of the relationship between sport and development has not been realised, particularly in developing countries.

This is partly because many simply don’t perceive the connection between sport and development.

There also is limited investment in the sport sector by government, private and other sectors.

Sadly, some aspects of sport have been abandoned. For example, physical education (PE) is no longer part of the standard curriculum in many schools.

By and large, by encouraging sport and sport-based activities, it’s possible to initiate a ‘virtuous cycle’, in which new forms of activity are generated, requiring additional goods and services, creating jobs, and contributing to economic development.

Sport can be a catalyst to local economic development by providing employment and ensuring a physically active and, therefore, more economically productive population.