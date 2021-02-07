Spirit of the law stabbed by implementation flaws

The rush by many companies to update the beneficial owners as prescribed in the company law was a crazy race as many Kenyans worked to beat the January 31 deadline, which has since been extended to July 31 this year.

That was pursuant to a Registrar of Companies notice to Kenyans to comply with the law within the specified period and that non-compliance would amount to an offence attracting penalties as high as Sh500,000 levied on the company and its officers.

The Companies Act 2015 was amended by Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendment) Act 2019, which provided that a company should keep a register of its members and that of the beneficial owners with the Registrar of Companies.

Thereafter, the Companies (Beneficial Ownerships Information) Regulations 2020 were enacted to facilitate implementation of the amendment to the Companies Act.

A beneficial owner of a company is defined in the aforesaid regulations as a natural person who ultimately owns or controls a company directly or indirectly.

Therefore, beneficial ownership captures both direct ownership and through intermediaries.

Indirect ownership is when a person owning the company is not the registered legal shareholder. That means the registered shareholder holds the shares on behalf of the beneficial owner, either as a trustee, nominee or other legal creations.

Hence, a person can own a significant part of a company and hide behind another who is a registered shareholder but holds the shares on behalf of the former.

Creating transparency

The law on disclosure of beneficial owners was, therefore, enacted with the aim of creating transparency in ownership of companies and support the government’s fight against corruption, tax evasion, money laundering and financing of terrorism.

The updating process is effected electronically through the authorised person’s e-citizen account.

One is required to input details through an automated process on the Business Registration Service (BRS) dashboard. But then, there is a disconnect between the law and the system of implementation, specifically with the updating of the e-register of beneficial owners for existing companies.

The automated process ultimately auto-picks the existing registered members without giving an option to update beneficial owners, who, as explained above, may or may not be registered members. This is just but one of the instances where the design of the system contradicts the law in the books.

Thousands of companies must have beaten the initial deadline, but to what end? The implementation system developed by BRS has not only defeated the spirit of the law but also cost the taxpayer heavily and been an inconvenience to Kenyans.

This is negligence. It is high time government officials were held accountable for such errors that clearly indicate that the law in action clearly defeats the law in the books.

Ms Kirimi is the managing partner, JMK Partners Advocates. jkirimi@jmkadvocates.co.ke.