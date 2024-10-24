Spine, brain conditions day

Every October 25, the world commemorates Spina Bifida and Hydrocephalus Day. This year’s focus is on ending stigmatisation and discrimination.

It’s also a time to raise more awareness on the challenges and physical barriers people with these conditions encounter.

Spina Bifida is an inborn deformity of the spine. It occurs within the child’s spine during the first four weeks of pregnancy.

Performing surgical repair of the defect within 24 hours of birth can achieve good results. A delay in surgery can lead to a severe infection.

Risk factors associated with spina bifida include abnormalities of the gene that aids folate metabolism, and lack or insufficient folic acid in the mother’s body before and immediately after conception.

Aflatoxins and intake of some medications such as those for epilepsy by mothers can lead to poor absorption of folate, leading to the condition.

There are certain steps that individuals can take to decrease the likelihood of its occurrence, such as proper intake of folic acid three months before conceiving, taking food rich in folic acid, and prenatal counselling and follow-up, especially for epileptic mothers.

In hydrocephalus, normal brain fluid pathways are blocked leading to an increase in cerebrospinal fluid within the brain. Some risk factors associated with hydrocephalus include infections such as meningitis, tumours of the brain, premature birth, trauma to the brain during labour and delivery, or a complication related to spina bifida.

Preventing hydrocephalus is possible through early treatment of childhood illnesses such as meningitis and early intervention on traumatic injuries.

We need to accommodate children with spina bifida and hydrocephalus as they grow up, engaging them in what they can do. Extending love and showing compassion is a step towards bridging the gaps.