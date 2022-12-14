Spend wisely during this festive season

The Christmas and New Year Festive season commonly referred to as the ‘Silly Season’, by financial experts is, once again, with us; a time when many make merry with family, friends and relatives, throwing caution to the wind and engaging in impulsive buying, celebrating and making rash decisions, especially on financial matters.

As a matter of fact, people tend to spend more, unnecessarily in the month of December as compared to any other month. Research carried out in Kenya in 2021 on the festive season behaviour shows that Kenyans spend 34 per cent of their money on food and drinks, 30 per cent on gifts, 22 per cent on Christmas decorations and 23 per cent on charity. This indicates that most people focus on entertainment through food and drinks during this period.

While spending our hard-earned money and ‘appreciating ourselves’ as Kenyans mainly say, is acceptable, spending in moderation, and only on necessary things, will help us in the period after the festivities.

School fees

Schools are currently closed for two months and many people, especially parents, may temporarily postpone the reality of school fees and back-to-school shopping. There is the temptation to spend money that should, ideally, be allocated for school fees, house rent, and other basic needs on unnecessary activities, only to be caught off-guard in the New Year.

So, what should we do to avoid lamenting when the festivities are behind us and reality knocks? The first step is to ensure that we spend wisely during the season. If you have not yet done so, develop and implement a realistic budget.

It is also important to prioritise your recurrent expenses such as rent, school fees, food, water and electricity bills, and insurance, where applicable. If you are planning to go on holiday, book early to save yourself from the stress and high cost of booking at the last minute. Further, avoid buying on impulse, resist those roadside sale signs, and limit your visits to the shopping malls.

Do not succumb to pressure from friends and family to commit financial ‘crimes’ that will land you in a financial ‘jail’ once the holiday season is over.